Toasting a Bourbon Legend

You should really have a whiskey today—but better make it a bottled-in-bond whiskey.

Why? Congress enacted the Bottled-in-Bond Act on March 3, 1897, which set a new standard for American whiskey and ushered in a new era of consumer protections. On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum, discuss the history of these important federal regulations and their modern implications. Wondrich and Rothbaum are joined by Beau Beckman, who runs the single-barrel program at Sazerac and is a descendant of bottled-in-bond advocate E.H. Taylor.

So pour yourself a dram of bottled-in-bond whiskey and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong