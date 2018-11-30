‘Today’ Correspondent Jeff Rossen Leaving NBC

Prominent Today show personality Jeff Rossen is leaving at NBC News.

NBC announced internally on Friday that that Rossen, Today’s national investigative correspondent, will leave the network in mid-January, three sources told The Daily Beast. Two sources with knowledge of Rossen’s departure said he couldn’t come to agreeable terms with NBC on his contract after it expired last week. A network source said he is leaving on “good terms.”

Rossen, 42, has been a fixture on the show for six years where he hosts the recurring segment “Rossen Reports,” which focuses on consumer segments such as “The 1 simple trick to help you find your lost cell phone.” NBC is letting Rossen take his branded segment with him, according to one source, and is already in talks with other broadcasters about finding it a new home.

Over the past year, Today has been roiled by high-profile personnel changes following Matt Lauer’s firing last November after a complaint of sexual harassment. Megyn Kelly, the host of Today’s third hour, Megyn Kelly Today, is leaving the network after she questioned why it was inappropriate for whites to dress in blackface on Halloween. (She’s negotiating her exit with the network.) Don Nash, the show's longtime executive producer, left in January.

NBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.