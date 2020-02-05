Today, Trump Is Acquitted. Tomorrow, He Starts Cheating on the 2020 Election.

So, it’s done. Donald Trump didn’t do anything wrong. Or wait. He did do something wrong. Yeah, yeah, he did. It just doesn’t merit any punishment. It’s just like that section of the U.S. penal code that lists all those crimes for which our legal system recommends no punishment. What? You’re not familiar with that section? Oh. Right. It doesn’t exist.

This is straight out of East Germany. Yes, there was a “trial.” But the jury was also the judge. The judge was just for show. The jury voted against hearing witnesses, even as one eyewitness was, at the very moment of the jury’s deliberations, veritably screaming that he had first-hand evidence of guilt!

Oh, and the defenses. There were three: First, he didn’t do it. Second, he did it, but he was justified. Third, he did it, but it doesn’t merit punishment.