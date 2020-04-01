Today’s COVID-19 Data Will be Tomorrow’s Tools of Oppression

Getting on top of COVID-19 is a stress test for governments globally. One of their key strategies for containing the virus is tracking cases. On a national and global scale, that is impossible, unless you have a lot of health data.

Luckily for public health officials, there’s no shortage of health surveillance in the U.S. In the spirit of “flattening the curve”, privacy watchdogs and surveillance skeptics increasingly are debating if heightened tracking might be an appropriate approach to safeguarding public health under the exceptional circumstances the COVID-19 pandemic has created.

But even at a time when the benefits of these public health tools is clear, their privacy impact are uncertain and pose long-term risks to American citizens. For example, we simply cannot fathom how the information we collect to combat today’s emergency will be repurposed tomorrow.