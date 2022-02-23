Surprise! Tom Brady Is Making a Movie With Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin

Fans didn’t have to wait long to find out what Tom Brady’s next move would be after announcing his retirement from the NFL last month. The champion quarterback is following in the footsteps of many high-profile athletes before him (LeBron James, Dwayne Johnson, the list goes on...) and making his foray into Hollywood.

Brady will produce and play himself in a road trip comedy from Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content titled 80 for Brady, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Donna Gigliotti (Shakespeare in Love, Silver Linings Playbook) is co-producing. The film is inspired by the true story of four Patriots-obsessed best friends in their 80s who travel to see Brady play in the 2017 Super Bowl. The hijinks-filled trip is nothing short of life-changing for the quartet of women.

In addition to the Super Bowl winner himself, 80 for Brady has quite the all-star cast: iconic actresses Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field will be playing the group of besties. We haven’t been this excited for a female-led ensemble cast since Bridesmaids.

Kyle Marvin, an actor in the upcoming Apple TV+ series WeCrashed, is set to direct. Marvin also co-wrote the script with Michael Covino; the two previously worked together on the indie film The Climb. The original draft of 80 for Brady was penned by the writers behind Olivia Wilde’s hit coming-of-age comedy Booksmart, Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins.

Production is slated to begin this spring. The world may not be ready for Tom Brady as an actor, but we’re prepared to get on board with any movie that puts Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno, and Field together in a van for several hours.