Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Test Positive for Coronavirus

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the new coronavirus.

In a statement posted to his social media accounts Wednesday night, Hanks said he and Wilson, who are both 63, have been Australia for the production an upcoming Baz Luhrmann Elvis Presley film and were tested after having some symptoms.

“Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Hanks said. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks then said he and Wilson would be following “protocols” outlined by medical officials.

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” he wrote. “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

The actor attached a photo of a latex glove inside a trash bin to his post.

According to Australia’s Department of Health, there are 112 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country and three have died due to the illness. Worldwide, there are more than 117,000 confirmed cases and more than 4,000 deaths.