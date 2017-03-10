Tom Petty’s Daughter AnnaKim Violette Shares Personal Photos of Her Late Father

In the hours before her father Tom Petty’s death Monday, AnnaKim Violette Petty shared to Instagram a series of private photos of herself with her dad.

AnnaKim Violette, who is the youngest of the rock legend’s two children, posted while sitting in the hospital following her father’s sudden cardiac arrest.

She remembered her childhood and her father’s impact.

Under a photo of an embroidered jacket, she wrote, “My dad had matching stage clothes made for me as a kid this jacket still fits me… when I got the call to come to the hospital I grabbed this jacket and I’m still wearing it.”

AnnaKim Violette posted an image of herself in the waiting room and thanked his fans for their support, “96 tears was the first song my dad taught me to play thank you for all the love this has been the longest day of my life.”

Petty’s family confirmed that he passed away peacefully at 8:40 p.m. PT, surrounded by loved ones. He was 66.