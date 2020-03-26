Tom Steyer MIA on Coronavirus Relief After $300 Million Vanity Campaign

Not too long ago, Tom Steyer, the billionaire Democrat who flooded the airwaves with an incessant push to impeach President Trump, was virtually everywhere.

Now, he’s hardly visible.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread rapidly, some of the nation’s wealthiest individuals are evaluating ways to help those most in need. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who spent nearly $1 billion to self-fund his short presidential campaign, committed through his philanthropy to giving $40 million to a global response fund and was part of a $75 million impact fund for his city. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, another billionaire who briefly considered running for president in 2020, has given to help cover the salaries of arena workers during the stalled economy.