Tomi Lahren Lives in Alternate Universe Where Fox News Never Attacked Michelle Obama

On what planet does Tomi Lahren live?

The last time we checked in on the right-wing provocateur, she’d rebounded from being booted by Glenn Beck’s network by landing at Fox News and a pro-Trump PAC.

Lahren on Wednesday morning made the most of her Fox & Friends appearance today, in which she defended Melania Trump from Ana Navarro’s “disgusting and vile” criticism by suggesting Fox News would never stoop to the level of bashing a first lady.

Navarro, a CNN analyst, joked two days ago that Melania must have suffered “oxygen deprivation to the brain” in pushing for awareness of cyberbullying in an era when the world’s biggest cyberbully is her own husband and president.

Lahren, aghast, declared that she could not conceive of a world where previous first ladies like Michelle Obama would ever be treated with such disrespect on Fox News:

I have never seen a First Lady be attacked like this, like Melania Trump has, for the good works and good deeds that she's done. Can you imagine if we would sit here on Fox News and attack Michelle Obama for something that she was trying to do to better the country? — Tomi Lahren, Fox & Friends, Aug. 22, 2018

Look, Tomi, you're not even a year into your tenure at Fox News. We understand if you’re unfamiliar with the network’s exhaustive history of bashing Michelle Obama. We found at least 111 instances of Fox News attacking her public campaign for healthier diets alone, but if you need some more examples we’ve compiled a few below: