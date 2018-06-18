Tommy Lee’s Son Posts Shocking Video of Him Knocking His Dad Out Cold on Father’s Day

The row between Tommy Lee and his son Brandon exploded back into public view again this Father’s Day, and he dragged his ex Pamela Anderson into it as well.

Tommy and Brandon had a violent fight back in March, which Tommy chose to publicize on Instagram by posting a picture of himself with a fat lip.

There were persistent rumors that Brandon knocked Tommy out cold, and yesterday, instead of a Father’s Day missive, Brandon posted video of the fight showing Tommy spreadeagled on the floor.

He did so after Tommy posted, apparently without provocation, a nasty Father’s Day message to Instagram slamming his kids.

He wrote, “My father taught me to respect everyone and everything and to take care of those that I loved. He taught me to appreciate my possessions, and to be grateful for the things I was given. I’ve fucked up at times but I’ve always bounced back.”

“When I had a child, my first child, I wanted to instill those same virtues into him. Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don’t know the value of things. If they break something, they don’t care because they know they’ll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don’t care because so many people tell them it’s OK. I never wanted this for my kids. I know I’m not fully to blame, because their mom has a lot to do with it, enabling bad behavior and buying them things when they weren’t good, but I guess I hoped at the end of the day they would end up kind.”

“I love them dearly, don’t get me wrong, but man, sometimes it’s really tough to watch your kids grow up without those morals. Nothing can really prepare you for fatherhood .... I love my boys but they can be assholes too...and that’s the truth (Cue Honest Guy music).” (Lee, by the way, was once arrested for assaulting his boys’ mother, Pamela Anderson, and had a swastika tattoo on his arm.)

Brandon soon hit back saying, “Remember what happened last time you said this shit? ... You gotta show up to be a Dad big guy. If you think we’re so bad (which I can assure you we are not) then you should have showed up to a few more BDays and baseball games. Someone like you couldn’t raise a man like me. I’m twice the man you’ll ever be.”

Brandon went on to say, “Once again painting our family in a negative light. Who the f*** are you? Just move on dude ... WE ALL HAVE. Or I’ll put you right back to f***in sleep,” before posting the video of him laid out on the floor, presumably after their March fight.