Theater kids young and old—rejoice! The 72nd annual Tony Awards air this Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Will the cartoon sponge Spongebob Squarepants be crowned the best of Broadway? The Boy Who Lived from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child? Or will Mean Girls’ Cady Heron *fetch* the top prize? Full of stiff competition, Sunday night’s show is sure to be a nail-biter.

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will host this year’s ceremony. The artists are perhaps best known for their solo music, but both Bareilles and Groban have received Tony nominations themselves in recent years. The Boss—Bruce Springsteen—will also be in attendance to receive a Special Tony Award for his one-man show Springsteen on Broadway and cap off the night with a live performance.

This year’s nominees, however, are what everyone is buzzing about, and for good reason: Mean Girls and SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical—two adaptations of early aughts mainstays—both lead the charge with 12 nods each. The millennials have evidently crashed the Tony voting booths.

Following close behind are Angels in America (a marathon revival of Tony Kushner’s ‘90s masterpiece), with 11 nominations, and Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Parts One and Two (an extension of J.K. Rowling’s magically famous series of novels), with ten.

You can find the full list of 2018 Tony nominees here.

The list of presenters for the night is also not without its share of instantly-recognizable names: Uzo Aduba, Melissa Benoist, Rachel Bloom, Tituss Burgess, Brandon Victor Dixon, Claire Danes, Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, and a whole lot more. Nominees Tina Fey, John Leguizamo and Amy Schumer will also attend, as will Tony Award Lifetime Achievement recipients Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera.

Here’s how to tune in.

How to watch the Tony Awards:

The 72nd annual Tony Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall on CBS starting at 8pm ET.

How to live stream the Tony Awards:

You can live stream the 72nd annual Tony Awards on CBS All Access if you have a subscription. If you don’t, a week-long free trial is also available.