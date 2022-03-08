Tony Hawk Gets Candid in New Documentary Trailer: I Always Felt ‘Misplaced’

The Birdman is flocking to HBO. Today, the network released a trailer for Tony Hawk’s upcoming documentary, aptly titled Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off. Pairing interviews with the skater himself with fellow pioneers in the game and a killer soundtrack, the doc is a nostalgic prayer answered for millennials who still have thumb imprints from playing Pro Skater on N64 (and later in life found Hawk to be one of their favorite Twitter follows).

Hawk opens the trailer with a quote you might also hear from his limbs: “I always felt a little misplaced,” he says. “But I’d found this thing that I’d loved, and I had so much more to prove.” And prove he did, as the skateboarder has gone on to win a whole bevy of awards, document his own tricks, star as the titular character in a video game saga, birth a skateboard company, and found a philanthropic foundation. While fans shouldn’t expect a total rundown of Hawk’s stacked resume, Until the Wheels Fall Off hopes to scrape the surface.

The skater extraordinaire will be at the heart of the doc, naturally, lending his voice to hours of interviews to offer a holistic look at his life over the last few decades. Now nearing his mid-50s, Hawk has since retired, but still stands as one of the (if not the) most influential skateboarders of all time. But it’s not all interviews! Until the Wheels Falls Off will feature never-before-seen footage of—gasp—Hawk awkwardly learning how to skate. Imagine! Kickass stunts, we’d guess, factor in heavily, too. This is the guy who perfected the 900, and took competitive skateboarding mainstream.

Alongside Hawk, the doc will feature interviews with legendary skaters like Stacy Peralta, Rodney Mullen, Mike McGill, Lance Mountain, Steve Caballero, Neil Blender, Andy MacDonald, Duane Peters, Sean Mortimer, Christian Hosoi, and more. For every iconic skateboarder, there’s an equally-stellar musical act to lend their voice to the soundtrack: The Clash, The Sex Pistols, Joy Division, Pavement, to name just a few.

Sam Jones, known for music docs like I Am Trying to Break Your Heart and Off Camera (and directing an episode of Ted Lasso), will direct. Mel Eslyn, Mark and Jay Duplass will produce under their Duplass Brothers banner, teaming with HBO Documentary Films and Beware Doll.

After a splashy premiere this weekend at the SXSW Film Festival,Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off will glide on over to HBO on Tuesday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET.