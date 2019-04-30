Top 2 Editors Out at G/O Media, Formerly Known as Gizmodo Media Group

Many of the top editorial employees at the company formerly known as Gizmodo Media Group are departing amid restructuring that will result in at least 25 staffers exiting the company.

Multiple sources told The Daily Beast that editorial director Susie Banikarim and executive managing editor Alex Dickinson are out G/O Media, several weeks after the company was sold by Univision to private equity firm Great Hill Partners. Sources said former Tim Marchman, top Deadspin editor and head of GMG’s special projects desk, was also fired.

A source with knowledge of the situation said the two editors’ exits were mutual, but part of a company restructuring effort launched Tuesday that will affect more than two dozen positions at G/O, which was renamed following the sale.

The source said most of those impacted come from the business and operations side, and that the company planned on adding new editorial staffers, including a new editorial leader, as early as this week. Multiple sources told The Daily Beast the company's new editorial director would likely be Paul Maidment, a former editor of Forbes.com.

Marchman, Banikarim, and Dickinson declined to comment.