Top Climate Scientist to Bernie: You’re Killing People in India

Thursday and Friday nights, MSNBC is co-hosting a climate forum at Georgetown University, which some of the Democratic candidates will attend (though not Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren). They’ll be tripping over one another to prove they’re the greenest of the green. Meanwhile, climate experts will be waiting to hear what they say about the most obvious source of clean energy, which is nuclear power.

Most Democratic candidates recognize that the planet cannot be saved from catastrophic climate change without nuclear energy as part of the mix. But there are three holdouts: Marianne Williamson, who will attend the summit; Tulsi Gabbard, who will not be there; and most prominently, Bernie Sanders.

Sanders says as president he would impose a moratorium on nuclear plants as part of his $16.3 trillion climate change plan. But critics of Sanders say he is ignoring science, so I reached out to Dr. James Hansen, the climate scientist whose testimony before the U.S. Senate in 1988 about greenhouse gases causing global warming put the issue on the map.