Top Democrat Asks FBI to Refuse to Cooperate With GOP Senators’ Ukraine Investigation

A top member of the Senate Finance Committee is urging the FBI to refuse to cooperate with a congressional Ukraine investigation.

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the top Democrat on the committee, on Thursday morning sent a letter to FBI Director Chris Wray and Attorney General Bill Barr urging them to stiff-arm a request from two Senate chairmen for materials from Alexandra Chalupa, a former Democratic National Committee consultant. The Daily Beast obtained the letter.

Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson, the Republican chairs of the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, asked Wray late last year to turn over the FBI’s images of Chalupa’s phone and computer. Chalupa has said she voluntarily provided those devices to the FBI after she was the victim of what appeared to be a Russian government-sponsored hack. The FBI made digital copies of the phone and laptop’s contents, a standard step in cyber crime investigations.

And now Grassley and Johnson want those records.

In November, they asked Wray to turn over the materials for their own investigation into allegations that the Ukrainian government colluded with the DNC to damage the Trump campaign. In their investigation, Chalupa isn’t a victim; she’s a potential villain. Intelligence Community officials, meanwhile, have reportedly briefed Congress that Russian security services are pushing allegations regarding Ukraine and collusion as part of a disinformation campaign. And Fiona Hill, a former top Russia official on Trump’s National Security Council, said the allegations are fiction.

That’s why Wyden is taking the atypical step of urging the executive branch not to cooperate with a request for materials. In the letter, he argued FBI cooperation would discourage future victims from sharing evidence with the bureau.

“The Senators’ request will have a chilling effect on the victims of nation-state cyber-attacks,” he wrote, “and would discourage them from seeking law enforcement assistance, thereby jeopardizing our national security, limiting our ability to respond to sophisticated cyber-attacks, and undermining the civil liberties of American citizens.”

Wyden also called the Ukraine probe “an effort to legitimize Russian propaganda.”

“The FBI is not a political weapon,” he wrote, “and should not be pressured into violating a citizen’s civil liberties for political gain.”