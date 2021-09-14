Top General Hatched Secret Plan in Case Trump Went ‘Rogue’ With Nukes, Book Says

A top military adviser in the Trump administration secretly moved to prevent the former president from potentially going “rogue” and launching nuclear weapons, according to Peril, a new book by Bob Woodward and Washington Post reporter Robert Costa.

CNN reported the book’s bombshell reveal on Tuesday, saying that Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley took action “singlehandedly” after the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol.

Milley observed Trump’s erratic behavior—“screaming at officials and constructing his own alternate reality about endless election conspiracies,” according to Woodward and Costa—and feared the president’s “serious mental decline.”

“You never know what a president’s trigger point is,” Milley reportedly told his senior staff. He worried Trump could “go rogue.”

After a phone call with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the wake of the Capitol riots, Milley took what he believed to be a “good faith precaution” and ordered his service chiefs to watch everything “all the time.” According to Peril, he was “overseeing the mobilization of America's national security state without the knowledge of the American people or the rest of the world.”

On Jan. 8, Milley called senior military officials into his office at the Pentagon to review the process of ordering strikes, including those involving nuclear weapons. Milley went around the room, verbally confirming with each officer they understood that they were not to take orders from anyone unless he, Milley, was involved in the process.

During her call with the general, Pelosi said, “You know [Trump’s] crazy. He’s been crazy for a long time.”

Milley reportedly responded, “Madam Speaker, I agree with you on everything.”