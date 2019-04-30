These 6 Men’s White T-Shirts Clock In Above Average

One of my favorite shirt types of all time was (well, is) a V-neck I bought in every color imaginable and wore regularly until I wore them out and had to replace them. Since then, still grasping at my love for a minimalist, short-sleeve, and plain top, I’ve been doing my best to elevate what I’m paying for so it sticks with me for the long haul and so I can bring it with me into an office setting and later into an after-hours setting. Some T-shirts can achieve this. Others have a hard time. Either way, I’ve rounded up some of the shirts that rise above the rest in giving you style, durability, comfort, and some athleisure-level qualities.

V-Neck T-Shirt, $29 at PrAna: This top-rated vee is comprised of organic cotton (60%) and recycled polyester (40%) and more than 100 reviewers leave it with a 4.8-star average rating. Perfect for the flexibility of the T-shirt and elegance of the V-neck in an eco-friendly shirt you can hike in with less guilt than normal.

The Air Crew Tee, $22 at Everlane: Another top-rated tee with nearly 400 reviewers leaving it a 4.6-star average rating, the Air is comprised of lightweight cotton that feels soft and breathes plenty.

Jamison V-neck, $48 at Ably: This shirt goes all the way — its fabric is designed to be water-repellant, stain-resistant, odor-resistant, and breathable. This is the kind of shirt you can sweat a little in, dry off, and keep moving. And since that pretty much defines my every day, I see shirts like this as a godsend since it includes that elegant V-neck design I lauded above.

Carlton Heavyweight Pocket Tee, $35 at Mott & Bow: I’m wearing this T-shirt as I write this and I couldn’t be more into it. I was at first suspicious of what “heavyweight” would mean for me because I easily sweat and work out to the point of drenched each morning, but slipping into the Carlton and walking to work this morning was great. The shirt has heft but breathes and remains cool to the touch, not to mention that neat chest pocket lets me carry a semblance of professionalism here in the office.

Convoy Tee, $78 at Olivers: This athleisure tee is made of 100% merino wool and is odor-resistant, water-repellant, and temperature regulating. The shirt is designed in an athletic silhouette with reverse raglan sleeve construction. The Convoy is able to take you from a casual Friday to the mountains and then out for the night in a style that stays cool.

Men's Pima Cotton Crew Neck T-shirt, $36 at Bombas: This medium weight T-shirt is comprised of Peruvian Pima cotton and is designed with soft seams and a tag-free neckline. It’s also soft and cool to the touch — and for each shirt bought, Bombas donates one to support the homeless.

