All These Top-Rated Skincare Brands Are on Sale for Prime Day

PRIME DAY 2021

There’s a lot of premium skin care to choose from in this sale, all of which is 30% off.

Jillian Lucas

Content Lead, Scouted

Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Amazon

If there’s one thing that I took away from being inside for a year, it’s that self care is incredibly important. For me (and a lot of others), that starts with skin care. Prime Day is full of deals on TVs and Instant Pots, but it’s also a great time to get top-rated skin care products for a fraction of the price they normally are. Brands like Sunday Riley and Elemis are all 30% off.

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.