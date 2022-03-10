These Tory Burch Sneakers Are Better Than Their Famous Flats

It’s taken me a while to come around to the idea of designer sneakers. For as long as I can remember, brands like Nike, Asics, and Adidas have dominated the casual, athletic footwear industry, but recently, fashion houses like Chloé, Jimmy Choo, Gucci, and Alexander McQueen are stepping into this foreign territory with beautifully designed running shoes and sneakers that’ll have you questioning just how much you’re willing to spend on casual shoes. $500? $800? $1,000? The world is your oyster if you have the money to spend.

As someone who runs her sneakers and tennis shoes ragged through rain, mud, and all hazardous conditions imaginable, I wasn’t sold on the idea of tossing my well-worn Asics and investing in a $500 pair of designer sneakers, even if they were incredibly chic and trendy. I simply avoided falling victim to the designer-sneaker trend until I discovered Tory Burch’s lineup of casual shoes, specifically their gorgeous Good Luck Trainer.

I’d be lying if I said that I wasn’t already a fan of Tory Burch. Indeed, I, like many other women, have collected the designer’s signature emblem ballet flats for years now, not only because they’re a signature, easy-to-pair-with-any-outfit shoe, but also because they’re one of the few shoes I can walk around in all day without feeling uncomfortable or achy at the end of the day. And if there’s any shoe that needs to be comfortable and supportive, it’s certainly a sneaker.

What first impressed me about Tory Burch’s Good Luck Trainer was the price point. While other designer sneakers will set you back quite a bit—I mean, have you seen these $1,000 Balenciaga shoes? At just $278, Tory Burch’s Good Luck Trainer is not that much more expensive than name-brand options like Asics and Cloudflyers.

The muted but well-executed design, too, is something anyone can appreciate. While it definitely looks like and operates like a tennis shoe, the signature emblem and unique but complementary color palettes, especially the easy-to-match black and cream and the french pearl, set this shoe apart from other bland brands.

I was a bit nervous that the oversized sole might look clunky, awkward and dated after seeing it online, but after trying it on I discovered the heel actually brings a distinct designer touch to the shoe, while also adding an insane level of cushion and comfort.

And while I would love to rock these beautiful shoes on the trails and outdoor runs, I’ve decided to reserve them for outings that don’t involve hazardous weather conditions. Because the trainers are made with some suede fabric, these are definitely a shoe worth taking extra special care of.

Perhaps what I love most about the Good Luck Trainer is how well it pairs with just about any outfit in my closet. Sure, I can, and often do, slip into them when I’m headed out in leggings and a well-worn tee, but I also have managed to pair them with t-shirt dresses and designer scarves without the footwear seeming too casual or out of place. In fact, if there’s anything these Tory Burch sneakers deserve, it’s the opportunity to be worn and be seen.

