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Sip Your Way Through the Holiday Season With Total Wine & More’s Advent Calendar

Total Wine & More’s best-selling wine advent calendar is back for 2026.

A green and red wine advent calendar with numbered doors 1 through 24, surrounded by mini wine bottles, yarn Christmas trees, and small paper houses on a snow-like display."

Total Wine & More

Ad by Total Wine & More

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here. One fun way to count down to Christmas is with a unique twist on the traditional advent calendar. Total Wine & More’s 2026 Advent Calendar is back, and it makes an excellent gift for yourself or a loved one. You don’t need to be a wine expert either. Total Wine & More handpicked selections that anyone can enjoy, whether you’re a connoisseur or just wine-curious.

The Advent Calendar features 24 expertly sourced wines from around the globe. Expect a mix of reds, whites, and rosés to sip through as you count down to the holidays. The bottles are 187mL, which is enough for one glass. Most of the wines featured come from brands Total Wine & More carries, so if one becomes a new favorite, you can easily grab a full bottle for yourself. These advent calendars sell out fast—usually by mid-November—so there’s no time to hesitate.

Total Wine & More
$90

Wine Advent Calendar 2026

Buy At Total Wine & More

Total Wine & More also stocks an impressive collection of champagne and sparkling wines, all under $20. Click here to check them out.

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