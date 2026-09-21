Tourists’ Attempt to Take ‘Dramatic’ Photo Goes Horribly Wrong

A rising tide left a group of tourists stranded on a beach in Oregon while they were trying to take a “dramatic” photo. The three visitors headed down to Tillamook County cove on the Pacific coast on Wednesday, clambering down a rocky path and then through a cave before reaching the beach where the waters eventually cut off their escape. Local fire chief Jeff McBrayer said authorities received a distress call just before 4 p.m., made via satellite call due to a lack of cell service on the beach. McBrayer’s department dispatched a drone to assess the situation and saw that the group had spelled out “SOS” in the sand with a bundle of sticks. Authorities then sent out a rescue crew who were able to reach the tourists, who had been left wet and cold by the ordeal, before hypothermia set in. “You have to ask a local or check a tide app on a phone for tide information,” McBrayer said. “Because, when people are stranded there, we may not be able to get to them,” he added.
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