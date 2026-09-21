CUT OFF Tourists’ Attempt to Take ‘Dramatic’ Photo Goes Horribly Wrong The photo stunt cropped out the group’s only way home. Netarts-Oceanside Fire District

A rising tide left a group of tourists stranded on a beach in Oregon while they were trying to take a “dramatic” photo. The three visitors headed down to Tillamook County cove on the Pacific coast on Wednesday, clambering down a rocky path and then through a cave before reaching the beach where the waters eventually cut off their escape. Local fire chief Jeff McBrayer said authorities received a distress call just before 4 p.m., made via satellite call due to a lack of cell service on the beach. McBrayer’s department dispatched a drone to assess the situation and saw that the group had spelled out “SOS” in the sand with a bundle of sticks. Authorities then sent out a rescue crew who were able to reach the tourists, who had been left wet and cold by the ordeal, before hypothermia set in. “You have to ask a local or check a tide app on a phone for tide information,” McBrayer said. “Because, when people are stranded there, we may not be able to get to them,” he added.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register