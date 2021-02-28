‘Trans in Trumpland’ Should Feel Like the Past. It Doesn’t.

A new documentary film exploring the lives of four transgender Americans living in the so-called “red states” debuted the very same day the Equality Act passed the House, the day the first-ever transgender nominee faced a Senate confirmation hearing, and on the same day this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference got underway.

How fitting that CPAC will be the scene of former President Donald Trump’s first public speech since flying off to Mar-a-Lago last month, and that he will be greeted by a golden statue of himself. It’s almost as if, for conservatives, nothing has changed.

That’s also true for trans Americans in the Republican-controlled regions of North Carolina, Texas, Mississippi, and Idaho, where anti-trans legislation is flourishing or in the works: nothing has changed.