Trans People Are Not Beaten, but We Are Feeling Battered

As a transgender American who’s seen more than her share of hate, I’m trying to find a reason to remain positive, as half the country is now hellbent on “debating” whether we even exist and are worthy of rights.

You know you’re in a losing battle when even an affirming tweet by Oreo that “trans people exist” is ratio’d for “politicizing cookies.”

By signing 2021’s first state law outlawing trans girls and women from competing in women’s school sports, Mississippi’s Republican governor showed us that the so-called Hospitality State is not actually hospitable to girls like us.