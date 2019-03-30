Travel In Comfort and Style With All The Best Travel Accessories, From Pillows to Sleep Masks

When most of us fly anywhere, we often want to take a slice of our everyday routines with us on a journey we don’t take every single day. From consuming our various media to keeping ourselves clean and comfortable, it could all get pretty complicated without the right accessories.

I spent last week in California and the flight there and back exposed me to some great products people use to hack the journey and win at travel. You, of course, want solid headphones and something to read on, but wise travel products take things to the next level. Next time you’re traveling, be sure you’re appropriately equipped to handle your needs (and wants) with some of the best travel accessories out there.

Travel Neck Pillows

The highly-rated trtl pillow has a built-in skeleton to hold your head up — and it’s covered in super soft fleece so you’ll be upright and comfy.

The Travelrest inflatable travel pillow is basically an arm that will hug you and make you feel loved and cared for in the sometimes uninviting company you find yourself with during the flight.

Travel Passport Wallets

With Zoppen, you can choose one of 35 different styles and fit all of your most important document and cards in one, RFID-blocking place.

The GDTK passport wallet is your more serious, not-messing-around passport holder and also comes in enough styles to soften its leather aesthetic.

Travel Sleep Masks

One of Scouted’s editors, Jillian Lucas, has a thing or two to share about sleep masks, and found that Nidra’s “contoured mask fits neatly around your eyes and nose to block out all light without feeling too tight or awkward.”

Lucas also wrote about Hershel Supply Co.’s take: “Wrap your eyes in some of the softest material out there. This cashmere mask is simple and unobtrusive, perfect for people unaccustomed to the feeling of a mask on them.”

