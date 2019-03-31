Face Masks, Skin Mists, and More Skin Care Products To Use While Traveling

Travel is hell on your skin, from the stress to the airport food to the forced air. It’s a minefield of stresses that could end up with you feeling less than your gorgeous self post-landing (which is the exact opposite of what a trip should do, in my opinion). While traveling with your full skincare arsenal is a necessity for some, there are some essentials that I would recommend to exclusively use during the actual traveling part. From nourishing eye masks to silky skin mists, never travel without these skincare products.

Face Masks

Most face masks are bright white and will make you feel like a serial killer. But the Leaders 7 Wonders Amazonian Açai Anti-Pollution mask is made to sink into your skin. It’s made from coconut bio-cellulose which mimics the skin and becomes almost invisible when you’re wearing it. The Amazonian açai helps minimize the effects of pollution on your skin and helps detoxify it.

Eye Masks

For those of us that just don’t want to deal with a full face mask, eye masks are the next best thing. We all get tired as we travel, so combat the dark circles and baggage (that isn’t stowed away in the overhead bin or under your seat) with the Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask. It’s a long name for a product that does a ton of work in a short amount of time, reducing fine lines and dark circles in as little as 15 minutes.

Makeup Wipes

If face wash or cleansing oil is out of the picture for liquid downsizing, I suggest getting some micellar water face wipes. These from Garnier have my favorite way of taking makeup off and removing dirt (the Garnier Micellar water) infused into a portable, travel-friendly wipe.

Mists

We all get dehydrated while traveling and so does our skin. One of the simplest ways to keep your skin from getting flaky is to pack a hydration-punch in the form of a face mist. The Watermelon Glow Ultra Fine Mist is under the required 3oz and smells like a dang Jolly Rancher. Spritz some before you get stuffed into your seat and you’ll be hydrated in no time.

Moisturizer

Post-face mask, slather your face with a moisturizer that will lock in your skin’s hydration. The new Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream is packed with nutrients and extracts like Japanese Purple Rice and an Okinawa Algae blend, that will give your skin a hefty dose of moisture and keep you looking healthy and glowy.

