Travel Gifts That Will Make Even Your Most Adventurous Friend Happy

After spending nearly a year traveling at least two times a month, there’s one thing I’ve learned: packing light may be important, but there are still some items no traveler should be living without. The best thing I could have ever done for my well-being was to create a “getaway bag” filled with items that would make any flight, train ride, or hotel room feel just a little bit more comfortable.

While being in a new place is exciting, it can also be exhausting and overwhelming. After noticing what wasn’t working for me when I was away from home, I put together a list of items that keep me feeling relaxed and make my life easier without making my suitcase too much heavier.

If you’re trying to think up gift ideas for friends and family members, consider whether they like to travel or not, and what kind of travel they do. Maybe they have to go on business trips all the time, or maybe their ultimate goal is to be a travel blogger and they spend all of their free time exploring. They might even have a big trip coming up that you know they’re excited about. Whatever the case, rest assured that they will eventually use, and most likely love, any of the below products for their next vacation.

Whether they’re traveling by plane, train, or car, having a good pair of headphones on hand is always clutch. I love Skullcandy’s Ink’d Wireless Earbuds for a few reasons: they’re reliable, they deliver great sound, they feel comfortable in your ear, and they run on Bluetooth technology, which is very convenient, especially with the newer iPhone models. Speaking of the iPhone, anyone on a trip should have a backup charger on them at all times, because they absolutely come in handy. The Mophie Power Boost is my favorite one because it doesn’t die quickly and it’s easy to tote around.

The act of traveling itself can be stressful, and one of my favorite ways to try to relax is with an invigorating essential oil. This Saje Arrive Revived Travel Oil Blend smells wonderful and will simultaneously leave you feeling more awake after a long flight, as well as more relaxed.

Flying is super dehydrating, and leaves most people’s skin feeling dry and just kind of icky. The Summer Fridays Jetlag Mask makes a great gift not only for its Instagram cool girl status, but also because it’s extremely moisturizing and lovely. On top of that, it’s something the receiver can use whenever they want, not only on vacation.

Another beauty product worth making room for is the Becca Undereye Brightener, which will anyone look more awake even after the longest redeye flight. Dabbing a tiny bit on the inner corners of the eyes and underneath will make anyone look more rested than they feel.

A nice, luxurious gift option that most people won’t buy themselves is a fancy eye mask, which sounds silly, but I promise is worth it. Slip For Beauty Sleep makes the absolute best silk eye masks that help you sleep better in any condition (it keeps the light out of your eyes) and even has anti-aging properties.

A sweet and small gift idea is a travel notebook, which is a nice way for someone to jot down memories from any trip. This Rifle Paper Company Travel Essentials notebook is very pretty and easy to carry around.

Keeping your documents safe is also obviously really important, especially during international travel. This Calpak RFID Travel Wallet keeps your money, passport, tickets, and essential papers in one safe spot, and, as a bonus, it’s cute to look at.

A stylish scarf is a travel must, for both chilly plane rides and style reasons. This Waypoint Goods Travel Scarf has a secret pocket to hold important items no one wants to risk losing, like a passport and money. It’s lightweight and easy to pack or wear.

You can bet that your friend who travels all the time could probably use a new duffle bag. This Sole Society Lacie Weekender Tote is perfect. It’s not too big, but it manages to fit a lot of stuff, it isn’t very heavy, and it makes a great carry-on or weekend getaway bag.

If you’re willing to splurge even more on someone special, consider the Mont Blanc Cabin Trolley if they’ll get a lot of use out of it. It’s a carry-on size that still feels spacious, with plenty of pockets to keep your things organized rather than all over the place. As a bonus, it is extremely sleek and chic.

