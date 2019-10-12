Travel Inside the World's Coolest Cabins

We're not sure what it is, but everybody we know finds the idea of a cabin romantic. By romantic, we don't mean in terms of two people in love, but rather as something we idealize, especially when it comes to getting away from it all. That's why it's no surprise that the latest selection for our series on exciting new travel-related coffee table books is Cabin Porn: Inside by Zach Klein and Freda Moon.

The book is a follow-up to Cabin Porn, which grew out of the popular blog documenting the fantastical work of the cabin-obsessed around the world. While the first book focused on the exterior, the new tome seeks to address a question Klein notes that many have asked: "But what does it look like inside?"

Inside, there are the traditional wood slat cabins you'd expect to see, but so too are there incredibly chic and sleek iterations as well as ones almost impossible to describe with words. All are a testament to the human ability for creativity even in the most limiting of spaces. They come from all over the world, and best of all, since they're cabins many of them are not the expensive to find yourself inspired by.

Cabin Porn: Inside by Zach Klein and Freda Moon. Published by Voracious. ($28.80 on Amazon)