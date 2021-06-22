Travel to Australia with this Cookbook

One of our favorite parts of travel we can't wait to get back into is food travel. Sure, museums are great and so are nature trails. But few things are as satisfying as finding a truly great eat somewhere far from home.

Australia is one of those countries that has had a major modern impact on the world food scene (especially here in the U.S.). That's why the latest selection for Just Booked, our series on exciting new travel books, is Australia: The Cookbook. Put together by Ross Dobson for Phaidon, the tome is both a useful entry into the Australian culinary scene and an enlightening text examining its origins, from traditional Aboriginal fare to the tasty results of waves of immigration.

Australia: The Cookbook by Ross Dobson Phaidon

Plus, peppered throughout with photos not only of food (we want to try matchsticks) but also photos of scenic Australia we can't we can't wait to get back to.