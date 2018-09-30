Travel to Midcentury Modern California

Mad Men may have resurrected Americans’ love of all things Mid-Century Modern, but three years after the show ended, it’s clear that the obsession is here to stay. Stores and hotels are still rolling out redesigns heavily influenced by the ’50s aesthetic.

Palm Springs in particular has seen a renaissance in its popularity fueled both by the traveling public’s newfound enthusiasm for architectural tourism but more specifically by the contemporary fascination for all things Mid-Century.

One of the best at documenting the explosion of this style in California after World War II was the photographer Marvin Rand. That’s why our latest pick for the new series Just Booked, (a twice a month showcase for a coffee-table book that focuses on some aspect of travel) is the transportive California Captured: Mid-Century Modern Architecture, Marvin Rand (Phaidon) by Emily Bills, Sam Lubell, and Pierluigi Serraino. The book overflows with Rand’s gorgeous images capturing the aesthetic in all its simple So Cal glory.

California Captured: Mid-Century Modern Architecture, Marvin Rand by Emily Bills, Sam Lubell, and Pierluigi Serraino. Published by Phaidon. $59.95 on Amazon