Travel to the Greatest Battlefields of All Time

War photograph Yan Morvan has put together a fantastic book capturing 238 of history's most important battlefields.

The Daily Beast

Photo by Yan Morvan

Every year, The Daily Beast offices are inundated with thousands of books. Many titles elicit groans and head-scratching over how they could get published. Rare are the ones that make us jealous of the publishing team that came up with a brilliant concept. One of those books is Jan Morvan’s Battlefields published by Abbeville Press, and the newest selection for our Just Booked series (our twice-monthly showcase for coffee-table books that focus on some aspect of travel).

The book is a compilation of the photojournalist’s work over a decade photographing 238 of history’s most important battlefields—covering everything from the Persian Wars to modern day Libya. In total, the book features 430 of his photos. Some show still-scarred fields of conflict, while others are now bucolic pastoral landscapes that bely little of their bloody past.

Battlefields by Yan Morvan. Published by Abbeville Press. (On Amazon for $76.27)