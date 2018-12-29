Travel to the World's Brutalist Masterpieces

One of the benefits of the rise of architectural tourism thanks to Instagram, we argue, has been an increase in passion about Brutalist architecture. Long maligned, at least in the States, and often up for the wrecking ball, younger generations have found new appreciation for the style largely for one reason—they photograph well.

So it makes sense that this week's installment, and the final one of 2018, of our Just Booked series (our twice-monthly showcase for travel-related coffee-table books) is Phaidon's new Atlas of Brutalist Architecture.

More than 850 of what the editors have deemed the world's finest Brutalist buildings are included. The big names are all there—Breuer, Corbusier, Niemeyer—but so too are ones that aren't as familiar to mainstream audiences like Ernő Goldfinger. So, too, do modern day architects working in the style get a shoutout—Herzog & de Meuron, Jean Nouvel, and, yes, Zaha Hadid.

Needless to say, it will have architecture and photography fans alike adding stops to their wish list.

Atlas of Brutalist Architecture by Phaidon Editors. Published by Phaidon.

(Available on Amazon for $103.85)