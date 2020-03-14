Travel to the World’s Coolest Postmodern Buildings with this Book

Only Brutalism comes close to the universal disdain many reserve for a lot of Postmodern architecture. Lovers of classical architecture as well as those who adore the stripped-down intensity of modernists bemoan the ill effects of this architectural style dominant since the 70s. And yet, as the completely wonderful new coffee table book from Phaidon, Postmodern Architecture: Less is a Bore, shows, the style is full of some of the most joyous, exuberant, outlandish, and fun works on the planet. Flipping through, it’s impossible not to be mesmerized by the interiors of Robert A. M. Stern’s Llewelyn Park residence or charmed by Fat and Grayson Perry’s house in Essex. That’s why it’s our latest selection in our series on gorgeous new travel-related coffee table books, Just Booked. As a treat, we’ve included some of those wondrous works from around the world in this slide show.

Residence and Pool House, Llewelyn Park, New Jersey by Robert A. M. Stern from 1982.

Kindergarten Wolfartsweier by Tomi Ungerer and Ayla Suzan Yöndel: in Karlsruhe, Germany from 2002.

Hotel Zaandam by WAM Architecten in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, in 2010.

Mosque and Islamic Cultural Center in Rome, Italy by Paolo Portoghesi, Vittorio Gigliotti, Sami Mousawi and Nino Tozzo in 1995.

Moore House in Austin, Texas by Charles Moore in 1984.

Industry City Mural in Brooklyn, New York by Camille Walala in 2018.