This Little Battery-Powered Device Neutralizes Mosquito Bite Itch in About 5 Seconds

Scouting Report: Using a ceramic heater, Bite Away carefully treats bug bit itchiness in a matter of seconds.

Mosquitos don’t much bother me – not me personally, anyway. Either they don’t care for my blood and don’t often bite me or I simply don’t react to their bites so I don’t realize they’re chowing down. When one of the bloodsuckers bites my wife and kids, on the other hand, they are left with massive welts that itch for days, necessitating multiple applications of soothing creams and ointments and more than a fair share of frustration on their parts.

Of course we try for prevention, with bug bands and citronella candles and incense and electronic devices that are supposed to ward insects away and whatnot, but we live in the Mid-Atlantic East Coast of the United States, so summertime means bug bites pretty much no matter what. However, now armed with our trusty little Bite Away device, mosquito bites need not mean three to five days of itching, their symptoms now being reduced or even eradicated in three or five seconds of treatment.

The Bite Away is about as simple as can be: it uses two AA batteries and has two buttons, one that fires up its little ceramic heater for three seconds, the other that warms it for five seconds. You use the shorter heat for milder bites, the longer session for seriously annoying bites – and yes, saying “longer session” for a five-second application of heat is meant to be a bit flippant.

Before using the Bite Away, I had never known an application of heat could curtail mosquito bite itch. And when I say using, I don’t mean on myself – as noted, I really don’t suffer from mosquitoes – bur rather applying the thing to a large bite on my wife’s left arm. She was, frankly, incredulous at first. And she was a bit disconcerted during use, the tip of the Bite Away getting just hot enough to where one starts wondering “Hey, am I um… burning my own skin right now?” Don’t worry, you’re not. I tried it on myself first to make sure, and on a bite-free bit of flesh, at that.

After a five-second application, the bite on her arm simply no longer itched. At all. And the results weren’t temporary, either – the itch was gone. We have since used the thing on about a half dozen other bites, all with the same success.

And by the way, it reportedly stops the pain of stings from a bee or wasp, too. Haven’t had to deal with that yet this year, and I hope none of us do. But if we do, I’ll put some Bite Away heat on right away and then let you know how it goes.