Treat Yourself to a Decadent Night In With This Thoughtfully-Curated Box Set That's Now On Sale

After the end of a stressful work week, how do you treat yourself? Perhaps you lounge on the couch and watch your favorite movies, or you indulge in a fancy meal. Change things up and enjoy a bit of luxury with the Robb Vices Chocolate Fondue Box Set, which is thoughtfully curated by the team behind The Robb Report.

Each box set includes an Emile Henry ceramic pot and forks, a bag of Gavin’s Hickory Smoked and Chili Pepper chocolate to create a decadent fondue, a pint of La Birra Di Meni Runcis Amber Beer to wash down the treats, and a D.L. & Co. fireside-scented candle for added ambiance. Normally $240, you can get it on sale now for only $128.99, or 46% off.

