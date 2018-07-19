Trevor Noah Applauds Obama for ‘Subtweeting’ Trump in South Africa

This week, Former President Barack Obama spoke in honor of Nelson Mandela in Trevor Noah’s home country of South Africa, and The Daily Show host could not have been more pleased with what he heard.

“Obama, in South Africa, used the occasion to give a speech on the state of the world,” Noah said Wednesday night. “And of course, whenever Obama talks about current events these days, there’s an elephant in the room.” That elephant is Donald Trump.

“While Obama never called Trump out by name, his subtweeting was sharp,” the host said

Not only did Obama rebuke the rise of “strongman politics” around the world, but he also denounced “the utter loss of shame among political leaders where they’re caught in a lie and they just double down and they lie some more.”

As the crowd laughed in acknowledgement of who the former president was obviously referring to, Obama added, “Politicians have always lied, but it used to be if you caught them lying they’d be like, ‘Ah, man.’ Now they just keep on lying.”

“Isn’t it amazing that Trump is such a big liar, you don’t even have to mention his name and everyone knows who you’re talking about?” Noah asked. “Even in Africa, you’re like, ‘Liar!’ and they’re like, ‘Trump!’”