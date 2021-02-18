On Wednesday night, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah aimed his ire at the shameless Texas Republicans and their right-wing mouthpieces who have been blaming everything and everyone for the current energy crisis in Texas other than their own ineptitude, lack of preparation, and refusal to embrace alternative energy sources in favor of those sweet, sweet fossil fuel company donations. Millions are out of power and at least 31 people have died at time of writing due to the harsh, freezing weather.

“This just goes to show you: You can’t put profits over quality and safety. Money isn’t worth a whole lot if you have to burn it to keep warm,” said Noah. “Look, the fact of the matter is, this situation is kind of embarrassing for Texas’ leaders. This is a state that prides itself on its oil and gas industry, and now, that industry has failed spectacularly… which is probably why state officials and their allies on cable news are working so hard to blame someone else.”

Noah then cut to a montage of Fox News anchors, including Sean Hannity, who proceeded to blame wind turbines—even though they only accounted for about 20 percent of the lost energy, with the rest due to problems at coal and natural gas plants. “Energy-producing wind turbines are freezing, not working,” claimed Sean Hannity, while Tucker Carlson argued, “The windmills failed, like the silly fashion accessories they are, and people in Texas died.”

Meanwhile, former Texas governor (and Trump energy secretary) Rick Perry, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and a number of Fox News guests and hosts decided to somehow blame Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her Green New Deal (which has not been implemented yet) for the present-day catastrophe.

“OK, this… this is fucking insane,” said Noah. “These guys are so desperate to just let fossil fuels off the hook that they’re blaming AOC and the Green New Deal—which by the way, hasn’t even happened yet—for something that is happening in Texas right now.”

“But this just goes to show you, no matter what happens, no matter how far removed she is from the problem, conservatives can—and will—always find a way to blame the boogeyman, AOC.”