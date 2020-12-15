This week, one of Trump’s more insidious trolls, the immigrant-hating Stephen Miller, made an appearance on Fox News to defend his boss’s continued rejection of reality.

“We have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election result and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election,” said Miller. “As we speak, today, an alternate slate of electors from the contested states is going to vote, and we’re going to send the results up to Congress.”

There is of course no proof that the election result was “fraudulent” or that Trump, who lost by 74 electoral votes and over 7 million popular votes to Joe Biden, won the contest. Indeed, team Trump’s lawsuits challenging the election have been laughed out of every courtroom, including the conservative-majority Supreme Court.

“Damn, that’s extreme, man. So, Stephen Miller is just going to reject reality the same way his hair just rejected his head?” cracked Trevor Noah on Monday night.

The Daily Show host couldn’t believe that the Trump administration trotted out Miller of all people, Mister Child Separation, to defend the indefensible—a Biden/Harris win that the Electoral College certified on Monday.

“I mean, why stop there? Why not just send those alternate electors to an alternate Congress and then have them upheld by an alternate Supreme Court, and then he can become president of an alternate country—maybe whichever country speaks that weird foreign language that Trump’s been speaking for the last four years,” cracked Noah.

The comic believes he knows why Miller is fighting tooth and nail to overturn the will of the people and dismantle democracy.

“And look, I understand the desperation. I really do,” offered Noah. “I mean, what is Stephen Miller going to do once Trump is out of office? Collect tolls under his old bridge?”