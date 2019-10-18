Trevor Noah spent a few minutes on Thursday night’s edition of The Daily Show examining the day’s “surprise press conference” from Trump’s “acting” Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who “shocked everyone in the room” by admitting that there was a “quid pro quo” in the administration’s dealings with Ukraine and that everyone should just “get over it.”

Hours later, Mulvaney had to walk back his statement, directly contradicting himself by saying, “ ‪ Let me be clear, there was absolutely no quid pro quo between Ukrainian and military aid and any investigation into the 2016 election.”

“OK, hold up, hold up,” Noah said in response. “Trump has said on multiple occasions ‘no quid pro quo of any kind.’ Now, middle-aged Harry Potter is coming out saying that there was a certain type of quid pro quo and everyone must ‘get over it?’”

“Everybody does it?” he asked. “So this is what, locker-room corruption, is that what this is?” added Noah, referencing Trump’s flimsy excuse for his infamous comments on the Access Hollywood “grab ‘em by the pussy” tape.

The host said this is a twist in the saga he did not see coming. “It’s like the murder suspect in a Law & Order episode confessing in the middle of the scene,” he said. “Like, ‘Yeah, I committed the double homicide, but the real question is, are you going to be a little bitch about it?’”