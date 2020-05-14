After a softball interview with Time magazine this week, news outlets breathlessly reported that Jared Kushner told the publication the presidential election may be delayed until after November 3rd provided there’s another outbreak of COVID-19.

“Oh. My. God. Jared Kushner might delay the election?!” exclaimed The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah on Wednesday night. “That is not good!”

He added, “And honestly, I can’t believe that Jared Kushner said this. And the reason I can’t believe it is because he didn’t actually say this.”

Indeed, when asked if the election may have to be delayed, Kushner replied, “It’s not my decision to make, so I’m not sure I can commit one way or the other. But right now that’s the plan.”

“Yeah, you see, not only did Jared Kushner not say he’s delaying the election, he laughs off the question and says it’s not his decision to make,” explained Noah. “And look: I’m not a fan of Jared Kushner, but I don’t think it’s helpful for anybody to stir up shit like this at a time like this. I mean, people are out here pretending to be ants! They don’t need added stress in their lives.”

“So please, news outlets or whoever’s putting these headlines up: let’s not gin up controversy where it doesn’t need to be—especially since there’s so many real things you can get mad at Jared Kushner for, like giving PPE contracts to his buddies, having sleepovers with the Saudi prince, or speaking in a frequency that summons locusts from miles away.”