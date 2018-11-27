Trevor Noah Destroys CNN, NBC for Booking ‘Climate Deniers’

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah returned from an unseasonably cold Thanksgiving more fired up than ever to talk about climate change. That’s because, unlike the president of the United States, he knows the difference between climate and weather.

Referring to the dire warnings in the new National Climate Assessment, Noah noted, “If the Trump administration said that man-made climate change is happening, then surely the Trump of the administration will finally come on board.”

No such luck. Asked about the report’s findings on Monday, Trump said flat out, “I don’t believe it.”

“You don’t believe it?” Noah asked. “How can one man possess all the stupidity of mankind? It’s like they edited his genes to give him superhuman stupidity.” Trump’s response prompted the host to ask the question, “What possible reason would scientists have to lie about climate change?”

Former Republican Senator Rick Santorum shared his theory on CNN’s State of the Union over the weekend, arguing without evidence that “a lot of these scientists are driven by the money that they receive.”

“Of course, how did we miss it? Climate change is a scam,” Noah replied. “It’s a scam by scientists trying to get rich. We should have known when we saw them balling in those Gucci lab coats with the diamond-encrusted beakers, making it rain test tubes in the club.”

Following the report’s release, Noah said American news was “littered with climate change buffoons,” including the American Enterprise Institute’s Danielle Pletka, who went on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday and told Chuck Todd that “we need to also recognize we had two of the coldest years, biggest drop in global temperatures that we have had since the 1980s,” prefacing her remark with the requisite “I’m not a scientist.”

“Once you say you’re ‘not a scientist,’ why is anyone listening to your scientific opinion?” Noah asked, adding “Get the fuck out of here with your opinions as a citizen!”

“Where else would we accept this shit?” he continued, comparing it to getting medical advice from someone who says, “I’m not a doctor.”

“Why does the news keep bringing on non-scientists to argue against science?” Noah asked. “I mean, CNN pays Rick Santorum to come on and talk that shit.” On top of that, he pointed out that Pletka’s group receives money from oil companies. “So why is the news having these climate deniers on?”