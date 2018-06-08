Trevor Noah Destroys ‘Low-Level Grifter’ Scott Pruitt: ‘How Cheap Can You Be?’

“Nobody in Washington has been as consistently caught up in scandal as EPA Chief Scott Pruitt,” The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah said Thursday night after a day in which it was reported that Trump’s most corrupt cabinet member has been making staff members fetch him protein bars and special Ritz-Carlton lotion, among other luxuries.

As Noah put it, Pruitt’s scandals have nothing to do with the work he is doing to “destroy the environment,” but rather from his “little side hustles.” And every new revelation has just made him go, “Wait, what?”

On top of everything else, it also came out this week that an aide to Pruitt had inquired about purchasing a Chick-fil-A franchise for the secretary’s wife. “My man, focus,” Noah told him. “You have all that power. You’ve got to think bigger.”

In a separate, online-only clip shot “Between the Scenes” of The Daily Show’s Thursday taping, Noah continued to express his bafflement over the latest Pruitt scandals and predicted he would get fired “just for embarrassing” everyone else in the White House.

“If anything, he’s like a low-level grifter,” he added. “All these other guys are trying to, like, swindle the country. And this guy’s trying to steal moisturizing lotion.”

“How cheap can you be?” Noah asked. “Trump doesn’t really care about corruption, but he cares about looking bad.”

Going back to the Chick-fil-A revelation for a moment, he said, “There are scandals that happen in the Trump administration where I go, ‘Thank Jesus in heaven this didn’t happen under Obama.’ Because can you imagine if one of Obama’s people had been found trying to buy a chicken franchise? We would have never lived that shit down!”