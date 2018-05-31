Trevor Noah: Even ‘Racist’ Fox News Hosts Can’t Defend Roseanne

One night after he blamed Roseanne Barr’s racism on President Donald Trump, Trevor Noah turned his attention to Fox News.

“Roseanne getting fired wasn’t a shock,” The Daily Show host said Wednesday night. “Because let’s be honest: comparing a black person to an ape is what I like to call ‘shit your pants racism.’ It’s so obvious, it’s so bad, everyone can smell it and no one wants to help you clean it up.”

In fact, Barr’s original tweet about Valerie Jarrett was so racist that “even the anti-P.C. brigade” at Fox News agreed that she had “gone too far.”

Noah played clips of hosts like Sean Hannity, Bret Baier and the crew from Fox & Friends expressing shock and dismay at the tweet before arriving at a clip of Jesse Watters, who seemed to excuse Barr labeling Jarrett a member of the Muslim Brotherhood: “But when you combine that with Planet of the Apes it’s just so toxic, you just can’t ever really come back from that.”

“I love how precise Jesse Watters gets with this, it’s like he’s a racism chemist,” Noah said, imitating the host. “‘Look, on its own, Muslim Brotherhood is harmless. Yeah, that’s an anti-Muslim slur, but once you combine it with too much Planet of the Apes, it’s going to blow in your face! Trust me, when you’ve been saying racist shit for as long as I have, you get a feel for it.’”

Before Watters was elevated to a member of The Five on Fox, he was perhaps best known for going out onto the street to harass innocent bystanders for Bill O’Reilly. In his most infamous bit, Watters mocked Asian-Americans to their faces in New York’s Chinatown as the song “Kung Fu Fighting” played in the background.