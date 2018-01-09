Trevor Noah Explains Why Oprah Is the ‘Perfect Opponent’ for Trump

Trevor Noah is 100% onboard for Oprah 2020.

Following Oprah Winfrey’s rousing speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, speculation is rampant that the media mogul could take on Donald Trump for president. As The Daily Show host put it, the speech “made a lot of people feel like Oprah wasn’t done achieving things quite yet.”

After playing a series of highlights from Winfrey’s acceptance speech, Noah shouted, “Yes we can!” and asked, “Am I the only one who had that feeling? Yeah, it feels like this is Oprah 2020.”

Noah also had some important advice for Winfrey as she embarks on this possible new career endeavor: “Whatever you do, don’t use emails!”

“I will say, I can see how Oprah seems like the perfect opponent for Donald Trump,” he continued. “I mean, she’s everything that he’s not. She’s black, she’s a woman, she likes to read. They’re the complete opposite!”

He even suspected that Trump “once repossessed one hundred people’s cars,” imagining Trump shouting, “I get a car! I get a car! I get a car! Ladies, look under your skirts, it’s me!”