Trevor Noah Exposes Donald Trump’s Insidious ‘Jokes’ for What They Really Are

During a rally on Monday, President Trump called the Democrats “treasonous” for not applauding during his terribly boring, terribly grim State of the Union address.

“They were like death and un-American. Un-American. Somebody said, ‘Treasonous.’ I mean, yeah, I guess, why not,” Trump said, adding, “Can we call that treason? Why not.”

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah couldn’t believe it.

“I’m still shocked that the president really will just repeat anything some random in a crowd shouts at him,” joked Noah, referring to the “treasonous” remark.

The White House brushed off the president’s “treasonous” comments—treason is, by the way, among the gravest of crimes, punishable by death—with press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders saying, “The president was clearly joking with his comments.”

Oh, well, I guess that settles it.

“Yeah guys, lighten up! The president was just ‘joking’ about treason,” said Noah. “Yeah. Just like when he was ‘joking’ about Obama helping ISIS, or when he ‘joked’ about how the Russians should hack Hillary’s emails, or my favorite ‘joke’: when he said police should rough up people in custody. Protect and serve, whatever.”

Noah wasn’t kidding. Trump claimed it was “sarcasm” when he branded then-President Obama the “founder of ISIS”; former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump was “joking” when, as a candidate, he asked Russia to hack Hillary Clinton’s emails; and Huckabee Sanders alleged Trump was “making a joke at the time” when he said police officers should be able to rough up those in custody.

Oh, and if that weren’t enough, apparently candidate Trump was just joking when he called on his gun-owning supporters to assassinate Hillary Clinton.

Hilarious.