Trevor Noah Exposes Trump Terrorism Hypocrisy on Nazis vs. Muslims

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah is genuinely confused by Donald Trump’s rush to make this week’s deadly terror attack in New York City an immigration issue. “Because when a neo-Nazi killed someone by plowing their car into a group of people in Charlottesville,” he said, “Trump took a very different approach.”

In that instance, Trump said he wanted to “make sure” that what he said about that attack was correct. He wanted to “know the facts” before making a “political statement” just for the sake of it.

“So when it was a Nazi, Trump needed more facts,” Noah said. “When it was a Muslim, that was the only fact he needed.” Other than being a “fundamentally dishonest person,” the host deduced that the president learned this technique from “the Trump intelligence briefing, aka Fox News.”

From there, Noah systematically laid out how Fox News had the “polar opposite” reaction after the mass shooting by a white guy in Las Vegas than they did after a Muslim immigrant took out innocent bystanders with a truck in New York. One by one, he showed Sean Hannity, Seb Gorka and others castigating the left for politicizing the Vegas shooting but then doing just that after New York.

“Clearly for Fox, you can politicize things as long as it’s not guns. It’s as simple as that,” Noah said. “I think tragedies like what happened in Vegas and New York City should be politicized,” he added. “Yeah, I said it. Because politics is how society works to solve problems.”

Turning back to the president, Noah said, “New York happened yesterday. And now Trump is ready to cancel the entire Diversity Visa program? But the Vegas shooting happened a month ago, and Congress still hasn’t done anything to regulate bump stocks.”

Noah suggested having the conversations about guns and immigration simultaneously. “I think America is resilient enough to handle it,” he said.