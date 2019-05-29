Trevor Noah returned from Memorial Day weekend to the genuinely shocking news that President Donald Trump had simultaneously dismissed recent missile tests by North Korea and thanked Kim Jong Un for calling his potential 2020 rival Joe Biden (or Joe “Bidan,” as he tweeted) a “low-IQ individual.”

“Not only was Trump not standing up against Kim Jong Un, no he took it to the next level,” The Daily Show host said. “He teamed up with the Pillsbury dictator to fight the real enemy: the Democrats.”

After playing a clip of Trump doubling down on his tweet during a press conference, Noah exclaimed, “Holy shit!”

“Look, I know we’ve gotten used to Trump being friendly with dictators, but you have to admit, this is on a whole different level,” he continued. “Taking sides with Kim Jong Un against Joe Biden?”

And while Noah said he doesn’t like to do the whole, “can you imagine if Obama did this” thing, he asked, “Can you imagine if Obama did this?!”

As an example, Noah imagined if Obama took the side of the Iranian Ayatollah over Mitt Romney. Imitating the former president, he said, “The Ayatollah says that Mitt Romney is so white, mayonnaise spreads him on bread, am I right? And to that I say yes we can agree on that, that was funny.”

