Trevor Noah Is Very Worried About Kanye West: Someone ‘Take His Mic Away’

After paying tribute to the late Congressman John Lewis Monday night, Trevor Noah moved on to a “less legendary political figure: Kanye West, hip-hop superstar and Kim Kardashian’s eldest child.”

“Kanye has been promoting a new album-slash-presidential campaign,” the Daily Show host said. “And it has not been going great.” (And this was taped well before his late-night tweetstorm.)

From there, Noah played a montage of clips from West’s 2020 campaign launch event in South Carolina over the weekend, during which he openly wept about almost aborting his first daughter and criticized Harriet Tubman for not helping Black Americans more.

“This is officially the weirdest hip-hop beef of all time,” the host said in response. “You’re going to go after Harriet Tubman for not getting the slaves better jobs? What was she supposed to do, run the Underground Railroad and LinkedIn?”

He then congratulated West for finding a campaign slogan that Black people “are even less likely” to wear than one of Trump’s Make America Great Again hats: “Harriet Tubman Wasn’t That Great.”

“Honestly, guys, I don’t know what to make of this,” Noah said. “Because my takeaway from this event is that Kanye West doesn’t seem well. I feel like someone who cares about him needs to take his microphone away. Although ironically, the best person for that job is Kanye.”

