Trevor Noah Isn’t Surprised Kellyanne Conway Broke the Law

President Donald Trump keeps insisting there is “no chaos” in the White House. But as The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah pointed out Wednesday night, that statement couldn’t be further from the truth.

“Now look, Trump always says things that are easily disproved,” Noah said. “But yesterday was particularly entertaining. Because at 7:55 a.m., he tweeted ‘no chaos’ and then the rest of the day was nothing but chaos.”

That’s because shortly after Trump declared Tuesday “no chaos, great energy” day, news broke that his top advisor Kellyanne Conway had been found by the Special Counsel’s office to have violated the Hatch Act by twice urging Alabama voters not to support Democrat Doug Jones during TV appearances on Fox News and CNN.

“I always thought Kellyanne Conway being on TV was a crime,” Noah said, “I just didn’t know I was right.”

The host admitted that he had never heard of the Hatch Act before this. “But that’s what’s great about the Trump administration,” he said. “We’re learning about all of America’s laws because they keep on breaking them.”