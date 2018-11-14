“With both the gubernatorial and Senate races still being contested in Florida, it looks like we won’t know the winner for at least a few more days,” Trevor Noah said on Tuesday night. “And some of our friends on Fox are tired of waiting.”

From there, The Daily Show host threw to a clip of Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt complaining that the attempts to accurately count all of the votes in those two big races are taking the “fun” out of the election.

“I think part of the fun of voting and having your voice heard is finding out on Election Night,” she said on Wednesday morning. “We all stay up really late to see these votes, when they come in and when these races are called. If you’re still counting votes after 10 days—and I understand if it’s super close… it kind of takes the fun out of Election Night.”

With her argument, which would disenfranchise, among others, the votes of military service people who cast their ballots from overseas, Earhardt seemed to be echoing President Trump’s declaration that we “Must go with Election Night!” instead of counting every vote.

Surprisingly, Earhardt’s co-host Brian Kilmeade corrected her, saying, “I’m willing to take the fun out to get it right though, Ainsley.”

“Goddamn, I’ve never seen anyone say something too dumb for Fox & Friends,” Noah remarked. “Even Brian Kilmeade was like, ‘Look, I chug Tide from a box and even I think that’s stupid!’”

The rest of the Daily Show segment was dedicated to an elaborate joke from correspondent Michael Kosta about how Florida looks like a penis. “Here’s why I disagree with Ainsley on Fox News,” he said. “She wants to get it done on Election Night—get in, get out, it’s over. But if Election Night’s so fun, let’s take your time, make it last, recount all the votes, go up and down the state over and over and over and over.”