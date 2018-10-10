Trevor Noah Mocks Trump’s ‘Weird’ Taylor Swift Response

This week, Taylor Swift broke a lot of alt-right hearts. The pop star endorsed Democrat Steve Bredesen in Tennessee’s congressional race on Sunday night, breaking her long political silence and deeply confusing the talking heads on Fox News.

In his first show back after a holiday weekend Tuesday night, The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah noted that President Trump took the news that Swift was not a secret fan of his “surprisingly well.”

“Let’s say that I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now, OK?” the president told reporters before boarding Marine One on Monday.

“That’s a weird way to express displeasure,” Noah said in response. “Like, what does that even mean? Is he now going cut off 25 percent of his Taylor merchandise?”

“By the way, I love how Trump turned back when he heard Taylor Swift,” the host added of Trump’s apparent eagerness to answer the question. “Because normally when reporters shout questions, he just keeps going.”

Noah imagined reporters shouting questions about global warming and Hezbollah without getting Trump’s attention, but when they mention Taylor Swift, the president turns and asks, “What’s that? Taylor Swift? Let me tell you, I know all about this issue from my briefings that I read in ‘United States Weekly.’”